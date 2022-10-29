MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football has updated its depth chart ahead of its Saturday game against No. 7 TCU, according to a source within the program.

WVU will be without both of its starting guards against the Horned Frogs as right guard Doug Nester joins left guard James Gmiter on the injured list. Jordan White will start in Nester’s place on the right side, while Tomas Rimac will start for Gmiter on the left.

On a positive note, running back Justin Johnson Jr. is available for Saturday’s clash. He will spell the starter CJ Donaldson.

Defensively, Raleigh Collins III will make his first start at linebacker in place of the injured Lance Dixon. Collins, a true freshman, has made two appearances, recording three total tackles in his first season.

WVU has some positive news in the secondary as Charles Woods and Wesley McCormick will both start at cornerback. Woods is set to make his first full return after playing in a limited capacity against Texas Tech, while McCormick’s status was unknown in the lead-up to Saturday’s clash.