ROUND ROCK, Texas (Oct. 29, 2023) – The No. 5-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team (7-7-4, 5-3-2 Big 12) begins its hunt for a Big 12 Tournament title in a quarterfinals match against No. 4-seed Texas on Monday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is tabbed for 12:30 p.m. ET at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.

Monday’s match will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Daniel Gillman and Jessica Stamp on the call. Live stats also are available at StatBroadcast.com.

The Mountaineers hold a 17-3-3 mark all-time in Big 12 Championship play, as they enter this year’s tournament as the defending champions. Last season, No. 4-seed West Virginia claimed its 10th title, as well as 18th overall, after defeating No. 5-seed Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals, No. 1-seed Texas in the semifinals and No. 2-seed TCU in the championship game. The title marked WVU’s fifth Big 12 Tournament title, as it remained undefeated in the championship game.

Monday’s match marks the 18th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Texas. The Mountaineers hold a 10-3-4 lead in the series. WVU and Texas are set to meet on Monday for the fourth time in the past two seasons, after squaring off twice in 2022 and once already in 2023. In the two teams’ first meeting this season, WVU and UT played to a 0-0 draw as the Mountaineer defense shut out the nation’s top offense in the match.

Monday’s quarterfinal matchup marks the third straight season that West Virginia and Texas have met in the Big 12 Tournament. In the semifinals in 2021, the teams ended in a scoreless draw before UT advanced 4-3 on penalty kicks. In 2022, also in the semifinals, WVU topped the Longhorns, 1-0, on its way to a Big 12 Championship title.

West Virginia capped the regular season with a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati on Oct. 30. WVU was on the board first with an own goal from a UC defender in the 67th minute. However, Cincinnati drew level in the 83rd minute on a header goal off a corner for the tie. The Mountaineers earned a season-high 13 corner kicks in the match but were unable to put the finishing touches on the set pieces. WVU outshot UC 16-5, while placing five shots on frame. The West Virginia defense held Cincinnati to just three shots on goal in the match.

Angela Kelly is in her 12th season at the helm in Austin, leading Texas to an overall record of 125-72-31. The Longhorns enter the Big 12 Tournament at 12-4-2 this season, including 6-3-1 in Big 12 play. They are coming off a 4-2 win over TCU on Oct. 23 to cap the regular season. Star forward Lexi Missimo leads the Longhorns in every offensive statistical category with 20 goals, 18 assists and 58 total points on the year.