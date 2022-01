BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- 2021 has come and gone, and somewhere in between that, we had quite a bit of weather slip, slide, and skid through the two Virginias. Way too much to cover in one article so we'll just check out the highlights.

2021 continues a longstanding trend through the 21st Century of being much warmer than it should be, even with our definitions of "normals" changing this year. We'll compare temperatures in two ways, based on the 1991-2020 climate "normals" and the 1901-2000 baseline in order to get an accurate look at how 2021 went. We're going to focus on Beckley due to its central location in our viewing area. Keep in mind especially with the terrain in our region this won't be a perfect match to everywhere but it will serve as a good baseline.