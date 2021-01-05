WVU QB Austin Kendall enters transfer portal

After leading WVU football to a comeback victory in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, quarterback Austin Kendall has entered the transfer portal.

After leading #WVU to a comeback victory in the Liberty Bowl, QB Austin Kendall is in the transfer portal.



Not shocking news, he did make it public he would not return to the program but looks like he could be using that extra year of eligibility elsewhere. — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) January 5, 2021

The redshirt senior appeared in two games for the Mountaineers in 2020, the opener and the finale. Kendall played the entire second half in the postseason showdown with Amry on Dec. 31, completing 8 of 17 passing attempts for 121 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, Kendall started the first eight games at the position, finishing with 1989 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Before playing in the Liberty Bowl, Kendall made it public he was not returning to West Virginia. He still has one extra year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA granting relief to all fall sport athletes.