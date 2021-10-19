WVU ranks No. 1 in the Mid-Atlantic Region

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- West Virginia is known for its ideal landscape for off-roading, but just like with vehicles, there are laws to follow.

Chief Tim Gray with the Princeton Police Department, said you won't see an ATV or UTV on any main road in town because it is illegal. Senate Bill 690 went into effect last year which outlaws non street legal all terrain vehicles from city roads, highways and interstates, unless otherwise noted. He said once outside city limits the laws change. However, no UTVs are allowed, and this he says is to make sure everyone on the roadway stays safe.

"I think it has to be street legal, it has to be insured, it has to have signal lights, headlights, you're supposed to wear a helmet and I'll be honest with you I see them outside of town with no helmets, no shoes. But you're supposed to have a helmet, you're supposed to treat it the same as a vehicle," said Chief Gray.

Chief Gray said if it comes to an ATV against a vehicle, the vehicle will win every time so if you choose to ride one, be smart about it and know the laws where you are riding.