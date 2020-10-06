WVU ranks No. 9 in latest women’s soccer poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team ranks No. 9 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s National Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Following a 2-1 win over Texas on Oct. 2, the Mountaineers (3-1, 3-1 Big 12) are down two spots from last week’s rankings but still sit in the nation’s top 10 for the third consecutive week to begin the season. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, only teams competing in the fall were considered for the poll. The number of teams appearing in each ranking is also lower due to the number of teams competing. The women’s poll features a top 15 this season.

Despite their 2-1 win, West Virginia slipped two spots in the national poll. ⚽️#HailWV pic.twitter.com/4nHYgkSofl — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) October 6, 2020

North Carolina (4-0) once again ranks No. 1 this week, ahead of No. 2 Florida State (4-0) and No. 3 Arkansas (3-0). A pair of Big 12 squads, No. 4 Oklahoma State (3-0-1) and No. 5 Kansas (3-0), round out the top five. Clemson (3-2) ranks No. 6 this week, with Duke (2-1-2) and Georgia (2-0-1) sitting at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. After WVU, Virginia (4-1-1) was placed No. 10.

Along with Oklahoma State, Kansas and WVU, a fourth Big 12 school appears in this week’s rankings, as TCU (2-0-1) was slotted at No. 12.

West Virginia returns to action on Friday, Oct. 9, at Texas Tech. Kickoff at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.