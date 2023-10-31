Morgantown native Preston Fox is the latest Mountaineer to garner national attention.

The redshirt sophomore receiver has been announced as a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy. The award is given to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

Fox is one of 73 nominees for the 2023 Burlsworth Trophy. The Morgantown High School product started his WVU career in 2020 and earned a scholarship after the 2022 Gold-Blue Game.

The honor is named after Brandon Burlsworth, a walk-on at Arkansas in 1994. He went on to be a three-year starter and All-American offensive lineman. Just 11 days after he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft, Burlsworth was tragically killed in a car accident.

To be eligible, nominees must have started their FBS football career without any form of financial aid from their university. Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is the most recent recipient of the award.

The ceremony to honor the three finalists and to announce the 14th winner of the award will be held at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas, on December 4 at 8 p.m.