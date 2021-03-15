WVU remains inside the top 15 in the final AP Poll

The final Associated Press Poll of the season has been released and West Virginia remains inside the top 15. The Mountaineers fall three spots to No. 13.

The top teams were shuffled a bit in the final poll. Gonzaga remains No. 1, Illinois and Baylor have switched spots and check in a No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Michigan and Alabama round out the top five.

Here’s where the rest of the Big 12 checks in — Texas has moved up to No. 9 after claiming the conference title, Oklahoma State is now No. 11, Kansas is No. 12 and Texas Tech sits at No. 21. Oklahoma fell out of the top 25 and received 40 votes.

No. 13 West Virginia is the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and will face Morehead St., the No. 14 seed, on Friday at 9:50 p.m. ET in the NCAA Tournament.