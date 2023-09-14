MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU volleyball was on the wrong end of a three-set sweep Thursday morning against Old Dominion, but by the nightcap against North Dakota State (7-2), the Mountaineers (5-6) were the the team inflicting the damage.

WVU defeated the Bison 3-0 in the final Thursday game of the Mountaineer Invitational.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green – WVU’s leader in kills heading into the match – was the match-leader in kills with 16. Green’s .542 hit percentage was also the highest in a single game by a Mountaineer this season.

Fifth-year libero Camilla Covas recorded 12 digs in three sets (four digs per set), and setter Lauren Delo tallied 35 assists on the evening.

The Mountaineers finished the first set on a 3-0 rally after NDSU reached game point in the first set, and the Mountaineers thwarted a late push from the Bison in the third set to win 25-23.

WVU wraps up play in the Mountaineer Invitational Friday with a match against Robert Morris (3-7) at 6 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum.