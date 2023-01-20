MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s game is a Gold Rush, and all fans are encouraged to wear gold. Additionally, there will be gold shakers given to fans in attendance. It’s also WVU’s Alumni Reunion game, with former players being recognized on-court at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Saturday’s matchup with the Lady Raiders will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, Saturday’s game also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Eric Little and Meg Bulger on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

Tickets for Saturday’s contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum.

Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) and Texas Tech (15-4, 3-3 Big 12). West Virginia is 16-5 all time against Texas Tech, including 8-2 in games played in Morgantown. WVU has won 14 of the last 15 meetings with TTU, dating back to March 6, 2015. That includes 11 consecutive unbeaten matchups with the Lady Raiders from Jan. 25, 2017 – Feb. 23, 2022.

Last time out, the Mountaineers fell to Kansas, 77-58, on Jan. 18, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. Despite leading by 14 at halftime, WVU couldn’t overcome KU in the second half and ultimately suffered the road defeat. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts with 13 points, while senior guard Jayla Hemingway (12), sophomore guard JJ Quinerly (12) and redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson (10) joined Blacksten in double figures. Quinerly and junior guard Savannah Samuel led WVU in rebounds, hauling in six boards apiece.

As a team, West Virginia finished the game shooting just 21-of-66 (31.8%) from the field, including 6-of-29 (20.7%) from 3-point range. Kansas shot 25-of-53 (47.2%) from the floor and 7-of-22 (31.8%) from beyond the arc.

On the season, Quinerly paces West Virginia in scoring, at 13.2 points per game. She is joined in double figures by Smith with 12.6 points per game.

The Mountaineers lead the Big 12 Conference in turnover margin (8.24) and steals per game (10.8). West Virginia also is second in the league in scoring defense, as it is holding opponents to just 57.5 points per game this season. WVU ranks No. 45 nationally in the category.