WVU rifle concludes fall at No. 3 in CRCA Poll

The West Virginia University rifle finished the fall season ranked No. 3 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

The weekly CRCA rankings are based on each team’s score from last weekend or the last score recorded if a team was idle last week.

Alaska-Fairbanks continued to rank No. 1 in this week’s poll, while Kentucky overtook the No. 2 spot ahead of WVU. Ole Miss and Murray State rounded out the top five, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) continued to be fill out the latest rankings, as No. 8 Navy, No. 9 Akron, No. 10 Nebraska, No.11 NC State, No. 15 Army and No. 16 Memphis all appeared in this week’s top 20.

West Virginia concluded its fall season by picking up four wins from Nov. 13-14, including a quad-match victory. The Mountaineers defeated No. 12 Army, 4711-4659, on Nov. 13. WVU swept both match disciplines, defeating Army by a score of 2340-2304 in smallbore and 2371-2355 in air rifle. In total, nine Mountaineers placed inside the top-10 individuals of the match, including six shooters who tallied an aggregate score of 1175 or better. West Virginia also claimed the top-10 placements in smallbore and eight of the top 10 scores in air rifle.

WVU closed out the weekend by shooting a match-high score of 4724 to top then-No. 6 Air Force (4703), then-No. 8 Ohio State (4671) and then-No. 12 Army (4653) in its lone quad match of the season on Nov. 14. The Mountaineers swept both match disciplines, showing a smallbore score of 2348 and an air rifle total of 2376. Seven West Virginia shooters placed among the match’s top-10 individuals, including freshman Natalie Perrin, who tallied an aggregate total of 1184 to claim first place. The Coopersville, Michigan, native shot a career-high 589 in smallbore and a 595 in air rifle.

The Mountaineers will return to competition in the spring, beginning with a match against Navy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 22.