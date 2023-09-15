MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After conducting a two-week tryout, the West Virginia University rowing team has announced its 2023-24 novice squad, featuring 11 first-year rowers.
“I appreciate the interest and the efforts of all those who attended tryouts, and I am very excited about the group we have chosen,” Griffith said. “We have a lot of experience and potential within this group, and it will be my pleasure to get to work with them to help them fulfill that potential.”
The newest Mountaineers will begin team practices on, Monday September 18, and will continue throughout the fall until they have their first competition at the Head of the Occoquan Regatta on Saturday, November 4, at Fairfax Station, Virginia, hosted by George Mason.
2023 Novice Team
McKenna Bush (coxswain), Addison Dobson (rower), Jessica Gaston (rower), Greta Giuliano (rower), Raquel Iga (rower), Kendall Kirkwood (rower), Cylie Leidy (rower), Olivia Martens (rower), Rachel Oliver (rower), Gracelyn Smith (rower) and Mariella Wilson (rower).