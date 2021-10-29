WVU running back A’Varius Sparrow enters transfer portal

A’Varius Sparrow runs away from defenders in a drill during an April 17, 2021 spring football practice.

West Virginia running back A’Varius Sparrow has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals.

Sparrow played for West Virginia against Long Island and Virginia Tech this season. His only carries came against the Sharks, notching four yards and a touchdown.

The sophomore made eight appearances for the Mountaineers in two seasons, and will leave WVU with 16 rushing yards for his career.

Sparrow was a consensus three-star prospect as part of WVU’s 2020 recruiting class. He came to Morgantown from Orlando, Florida, where he played just two years of high school football and Jones High School. As a senior, he finished with 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns.