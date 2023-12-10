MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior WVU running back Justin Johnson Jr. announced on social media Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal.

“Dear Mountaineer Nation,” Johnson Jr. said. “Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude tp a;; of you for the support and love you have shown me throughout my time ere. The memories we have created together on and off the field will forever hold a special place in my heart. I am truly grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had as a member of this remarkable program.

“To my teammates, you are like family to me. I will forever treasure the memories we have made together and the relationships that will last a lifetime. The relationships I have built here will endure, and I will always cherish the camaraderie and bonds we have formed. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

The St. Louis, Missouri, native tallied 150 yards on 38 carries (3.95 yards per carry) with one touchdown this season for the Mountaineers, and he started one game.

He eclipsed 70 yards in a game three times in his three-year WVU career.