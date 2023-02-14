The West Virginia University women’s basketball team continues its homestand when it welcomes Kansas to Morgantown on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tipoff inside the WVU Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET.



Wednesday’s competition is the final Dollar Night of the season, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1.



The matchup with the Jayhawks will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.



Additionally, Wednesday’s game also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Nick Farrell and Meg Bulger on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.



Tickets for the contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum.



West Virginia is 16-7 all time against Kansas, including 8-3 in games played in Morgantown. WVU has won 13 of the last 16 meetings with the Jayhawks, dating back to Feb. 10, 2015. That includes 10 consecutive unbeaten matchups with KU from Feb. 10, 2015 – Feb. 27, 2021. Earlier this season, KU claimed the two teams’ first meeting in Lawrence, tallying a 77-58, come-from-behind victory over the Mountaineers on Jan. 18.



Last time out, WVU snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-60 upset victory over No. 21/19 Iowa State on Feb. 11. The Mountaineers were led by redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson’s 11 points and career-best 12 rebounds to earn her first career double-double. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly led WVU’s scoring efforts for the third straight game, netting a game-high 20 points.



Overall, West Virginia finished the contest shooting 39.7% (23-of-58) from the field, as well as 22.7% (5-of-22) from 3-point range.



On the season, Quinerly paces West Virginia in scoring with 14.7 points per game. She is joined in double figures by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith at 12.8 points per game.



West Virginia is second in the Big 12 in scoring defense, as it is holding opponents to just 60.3 points per game this season. The Mountaineers lead the league in turnover margin (6.70) and steals per game (10.0). Additionally, WVU is second in the league in turnovers forced per game (20.13) and turnovers per game (13.4).