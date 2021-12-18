WVU signee Nicco Marchiol wins Arizona high school football POY award

The accolades and awards continue pouring in for WVU football commit Nicco Marchiol.

Marchiol, who has already won two awards calling him the best high school football player in the state of Arizona, can now officially say he was best player in the state this season.

The dual-threat QB was named the recipient of the prestigious Ed Doherty Award, which is given annually to the best high school football player in Arizona by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club.

“It’s been something that I’ve wanted to accomplish since we arrived here, when I was junior two seasons ago,” Marchiol said at the awards banquet Saturday. “[I’m] unbelievably honored to be in consideration of some of the greats of Arizona high school football.”

Congratulations to the 2021 #EdDoherty Award Winner @MarchiolNicco of @HuskiesGridiron! He’s off to @WVUfootball next season, but today, he’s presented the trophy for the best player in #AZHSFB! 🌵🏈🔥🏆👏 (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/y68AJpGvQZ — Epic Sports Network (@EpicSportsAZ) December 18, 2021

Marchiol passed for 2,690 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior this season for Hamilton High School.

In total, Marchiol put together a high school career that included 8,310 passing yards and 91 passing touchdowns across 43 games.

The WVU signee was also recently named the Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year, and the Arizona Player of the Year by MaxPreps.

Marchiol was also listed as one of several early enrollees from West Virginia’s 2022 recruiting class.

The Ed Doherty Award is named after former coach Ed Doherty, who coached at both Arizona and Arizona State.