MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first round of college basketball NET rankings dropped Monday, and WVU men’s basketball is rated highly in them.

The Mountaineers check in at No. 11 in the initial ranking. They’re the highest-rated two-loss team in the country, as well as the highest-rated Big 12 team, edging Texas by one spot.

Kansas (No. 18) and Iowa State (No. 22) also appear in the top 25 in the NET. All 10 Big 12 teams appear in the top 81.

Unbeaten Houston is No. 1 in the NET, followed by 9-0 UConn. Purdue, which defeated WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy, is third in the ranking, followed by No. 4 Tennessee, the top one-loss team, and No. 5 Mississippi State.

The NET is an evaluation tool taken into consideration by the NCAA when selecting the field of 68 for the national tournament.

The Mountaineers also received votes in the AP Top 25 poll for the second week in a row. The following five Big 12 teams are ranked: No. 2 Texas, No. 6 Kansas, No. 12 Baylor, No. 20 Iowa State and No. 24 TCU.

WVU is coming off a 10-point road loss to Xavier in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. It returns to action Wednesday at home against Navy, the first meeting between the two programs in five decades.