MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia women’s basketball held off the Texas Tech Lady Raiders for a gritty 67-57 on Saturday at the Mountaineers’ WVU Coliseum.

Jayla Hemingway and JJ Quinerly logged double-doubles as they combined for 20 rebounds as the Mountaineers held the Lady Raiders to just 13 percent from behind the arc. That strong defensive effort outweighed a rough offensive performance from WVU in which it converted just 32 percent of its shot attempts.

Quinerly’s first career double-double came with 16 points, seven of which came from the free throw line. Hemingway led the Mountaineers with 18, while Madisen Smith added 17 points with six assists.

WVU struggled to build offensive consistency and scored more than a third of its points from the charity stripe. The Mountaineers had two particularly dangerous dry spells in which they missed at least nine straight shot attempts. Nonetheless, they held a six-point lead at halftime.

Texas Tech capitalized on one of these cold streaks in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders stormed ahead at the beginning of the period with an 11-2 run and took the lead.

They didn’t stay in front for long as Smith and Hemingway ended the quarter for WVU with a six-point run to retake the lead.

Texas Tech, one of the Big 12’s best three-point shooting teams, made just three of its 22 attempts from behind the arc.

West Virginia has won four of its last five games to jump into a tie for second place in the Big 12. The Mountaineers sit a game and a half behind Oklahoma, who faces Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. ET at home.

WVU has a week off before retaking the court in Fort Worth on Jan. 28 against TCU. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.