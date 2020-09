One of the top recruits in the nation announced his commitment to WVU football Sunday night.

Justin Johnson, a running back from Edwardsville, Illinois, revealed his commitment to the Mountaineers in a video posted to Twitter:

WVU running backs coach Chad Scott, Johnson’s future position coach, showed his excitement on Twitter as well:

The 5’11” running back is a member of the high school class of 2021.

Rivals.com rates Johnson as a four-star recruit and as a top 250 recruit nationally.