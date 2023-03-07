MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Golden Griffins have a shot at revenge in Morgantown.

Four days after West Virginia topped Canisius in Richmond, Virginia, the two clubs once again square off Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU (6-4) edged the Golden Griffins (2-5) in a low-scoring affair on Saturday at The Diamond behind some late-game heroics from Dayne Leonard, who knocked a game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning to give the Mountaineers their fifth win of the season. Leonard sent JJ Wetheholt home as the duo continued their strong start to the 2023 campaign.

That was the second win of a two-victory weekend for WVU, as Randy Mazey’s squad topped VCU on Saturday before the clash with Canisius. WVU ended the weekend with a loss to Richmond on Sunday.

Freshman Gavin Van Kempen will make his first career start for the Mountaineers on Wednesday. He has one inning of work under his belt, having pitched a scoreless frame against Georgia Southern in relief during the opening weekend.

Despite the small sample size, it was an encouraging outing, as he struck out two Eagles batsmen and walked one without giving up a hit.

Offensively, the Mountaineers have had a strong start, scoring 56 runs with a collective OPS of .830. JJ Wetherholt, who skipper manage called one of the best hitters he’s ever coached, leads the way, with a 1.317 OPS and a .452 batting average in 10 games.

The Mountaineers will open their home slate against Canisius for the second straight season. In 2022, WVU smashed the Golden Griffins 17-3, recording 16 hits and earning a pair of homers from Victor Scott.

