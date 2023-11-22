If there’s one thing the Virginia Cavaliers are known for on the basketball court, it’s winning ugly.

Last week, West Virginia interim head men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert thought this style of an opponent may play into his team’s strengths with the Mountaineers’ suffering early-season depth issues.

“I feel a little bit better about those games than I would a high-intensity game where we’re up-and-down,” Eilert said. “We’re playing basically six guys. Pat [Suemnick] and Jeremiah [Bembry] are giving us some spot-minutes here and there, but we’re, for the most part, playing six guys. So any game that’s slowed down, at this point, probably [is] going to fall more into our hands than an up-and-down battle in a full-court pressure situation.”

Eilert’s Mountaineers (2-3) battled with just seven players, but WVU dropped the third-place game at the Fort Myers Tip-Off 56-54 to No. 24 Virginia (5-1) Wednesday night.

The first half of play was as-advertised: a slower, grittier matchup of two teams battling for half-court success against pressure-inducing defensive sets. Neither team scored in the first three-and-a-half minutes of play.

WVU shot just 9-of-28 from the field (1-of-9 from deep) in the first 20 minutes of play, and Jesse Edwards and Quinn Slazinski accounted for 21 of the team’s 23 first-half points. Still, the Mountaineers trailed by just one possession with a 26-23 deficit at the halfway point.

Edwards (17 points, nine rebounds) nearly recorded a double-double in the first half alone with 10 points and eight rebounds. Slazinski (17 points, five rebounds) reached double figures with 11 first-half points, including the team’s lone three-pointer.

Neither Seth Wilson nor Kobe Johnson – WVU’s two guards with first-half minutes – scored in the game’s first 20 minutes.

At the start of the second half, Edwards played himself off the court with two fouls in the first 150 seconds of play, and the Mountaineers scored just one point with him off the court. By the 11-minute mark, Virginia held its largest lead of the night at 38-31.

Then, the shots started falling for the Mountaineers.

Wilson (two) and Johnson combined for three-straight three-point makes after the Mountaineers started 2-of-13 from deep. Johnson’s marked WVU’s first lead (42-40) since the 2:33 mark of the first half.

From that point on, it was a back-and-forth battle.

There were six lead changes at the score flip-flopped to the advantage of both teams in the final eight minutes of the game.

With 36 seconds remaining, Slazinski was fouled in the act of shooting a three-pointer. He sunk the first two free throws to cut UVA’s lead to 54-53 before Cavaliers’ head coach Tony Bennett used a timeout in an effort to ice WVU’s power forward.

Slazinski hit the third free throw to tie it. Virginia had one last chance to win it.

With two seconds left on the clock, Slazinski committed a costly foul that sent UVA guard Reece Beekman to the free-throw line. Beekman hit one-of-two freebies before intentionally missing the second to run out the clock with WVU out of timeouts. Still, the Cavaliers corralled the offensive rebound and won 56-54 off another free throw.

The Mountaineers made six second-half three-pointers after sinking just one in the second half. On the night, WVU shot 37.3% (19-of-51) from the field. The Mountaineers also committed 16 turnovers Wednesday night, and Virginia turned those turnovers into 18 points.

WVU returns to action in Morgantown Sunday when the Mountaineers take on Bellarmine at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+.