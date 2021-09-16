WVU sweeps UMBC, ties best start in program history

West Virginia volleyball earned its second win of Thursday after sweeping UMBC at the Mountaineer Invitational behind a season-high points from senior Adrian Ell.

The Mountaineers (10-0) have started the season off with 10 straight wins, tying the best start in program history in 2013.

Ell scored 18.5 points for WVU with a .778 kill percentage, both season-highs for the transfer senior, giving her a total of 36.5 points on the day for the tournament. As a team, the Mountaineers logged a hitting percentage of .318, the second-best performance for the season so far.

Briana Lynch was right behind Ell in the scoring department, adding 15.0 for the Mountaineers. She’s been the driving force for WVU’s attack, as she now leads the team with 150.5 points on the season.

They got a lot of help from setter Lacey Zerwas, who logged 29 assists in the game. She still leads the Big 12 with 10.73 assists per set after the first day of the tournament.

West Virginia’s performance keeps them in second in the Big 12 in hitting percentage (.272) and first in opponents’ hitting percentage (.102).

The Mountaineers close out their opening home stand at the Mountaineer Invitational with a matchup against No. 20 Penn State. The Nittany Lions will be their second ranked opponent of the season after they knocked off No. 23 Michigan in straight sets on Sept. 3.

First serve between WVU and Penn State is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.