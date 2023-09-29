MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University swimming and diving team will begin the 2023-24 season with the Gold-Blue meet on Saturday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers will celebrate the team’s accomplishments on Friday with a banquet ahead of the meet on Saturday. The meet will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and admission is free.

“The start of the season is always a special time,” coach Vic Riggs said in a statement. “We will celebrate last year’s accomplishments and alumni on Friday night at our 16th annual Mountaineer swimming and diving celebration. On Saturday, we will get to see the 2023-24 team for the first time in competition in the Gold-Blue meet. Though it’s an unofficial meet, it starts our season and we’re all excited to get going.”

Fifteen student-athletes joined the men’s and women’s swimming and diving rosters ahead of the 2023-24 season. West Virginia also welcomed James Washbish to the coaching staff as an assistant coach.

West Virginia officially begins the regular season on Oct. 6-7 when it plays host to the West Virginia State Games at The Aquatic Center in Mylan Park.