WVU-TCU start time announced

When Neal Brown’s Mountaineers return to action on Saturday, they will do so under the lights in Fort Worth. Kickoff against the Horned Frogs is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 11am CT on ESPN

Kansas State at Texas Tech, 11am CT on FS1

Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 2:30pm CT on FOX

West Virginia at TCU, 6:30pm CT on ESPNU https://t.co/RlPFkm2oOW — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 17, 2021

FOX and ESPN used a 6-day selection for all Big 12 games on Oct. 23 and announced the start times after the conclusion of this week’s games. It will the second consecutive night game for the Horned Frogs. They fell at #4 Oklahoma on Saturday, 52-31. West Virginia was idle this weekend and this will be its second nightcap of the year. The first 7:30 p.m. ET kick came in Norman on Sept. 25.

The Mountaineers enter 2-4, the Horned Frogs 3-3.