MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team begins its 2023 fall slate at the Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Sept. 15.

The invitational is a three-day event hosted by Virginia from Sept. 15-17. The teams participating in the invitational include James Madison, Maryland, Princeton, Penn State, Iowa State, West Virginia and Virginia.

The Mountaineers are coming off the 2022-23 season in which they finished 11-12 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 play. Six of the seven players on the roster return from last season for West Virginia.

Graduate transfer Love-Star Alexis joins the program after spending the past four seasons at Middle Tennessee State.

The invitational results will be updated on WVUsports.com after the match.