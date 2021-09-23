WVU tennis co-hosts Thunder in the Mountains

The West Virginia University tennis team travels to Charleston, West Virginia, to co-host Thunder in the Mountains, alongside Marshall University, from Sept. 24-26.

“We’re very excited to be back playing this fall semester, especially in Charleston. It gives us an opportunity to play in front of fans,” said head coach Miha Lisac. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the team competes and how they progress and work towards their goals.”

Each day the tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Charleston. Score updates will be posted on WVUsports.com at the end of each day for this weekend’s tournament.

This marks the second time WVU and MU have co-hosted Thunder in the Mountains since 2019. The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd welcome three teams to the West Virginia state capitol this weekend – Radford, St. Francis (Pa.), Villanova and West Virginia State.

In Friday’s tournament opener, West Virginia is set to go toe-to-toe in doubles against Marshall at 9 a.m., followed by singles against Radford at 3:30 p.m., to close the first day of competition.

The Mountaineers face the Thundering Herd once again in doubles at 9 a.m. on Saturday to kick off the second day of play. Following the Marshall matches, WVU continues in-state play with singles against WVSU at 10:30 a.m.

To close the weekend, the Mountaineers and co-host Marshall will compete once more at 3 p.m.

A full schedule of this weekend’s events can be found on WVUsports.com, while a recap of the events will be available following Sunday’s action.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.