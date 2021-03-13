WVU tennis drops Big 12 opener at No. 2 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) suffered its first loss of the season on Friday evening, as the Mountaineers fell to No. 2 Texas, 7-0, at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin, Texas.

“We had a tough day on the tennis courts overall with a few bright spots on the team,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We will give credit to Texas, as they are one of the top teams in the country and deservedly so. We need to be able to put this match behind us and get ready for Baylor on Sunday.”

Beginning in doubles, West Virginia fell behind, 1-0, after Texas took the No. 1 and 3 matches, each by a score of 6-1, to clinch the first team point of the match. The final doubles contest from the No. 2 position went unfinished.

In singles, freshman Nadya Maslova was the first to finish from the No. 3 slot, falling to Kylie Collins, 6-1, 6-1. Redshirt senior Hunter Bleser finished soon after from the No. 4 position, as she suffered the defeat to Fernanda Labrana in two sets.

The Longhorns decided the match from the No. 2 singles match, after freshman Momoko Nagato suffered the setback to #125 Charlotte Chavatipon, 6-0, 6-0. The Mountaineers trailed, 4-0, as the remaining matches were played out.

In the No. 1 position, junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia fell to No. 5 Anna Turati, 6-3, 6-0, before fellow junior Nicole Roc was defeated by Marta Perez, 6-2, 6-0, from the No. 6 slot.

In the final match of the day, senior Anne-Sophie Courteau suffered the loss to Malaika Rapolu, 6-0, 6-3, as UT completed the sweep.

Next up, West Virginia travels to Waco, Texas, on Sunday, March 14, to conclude its two-match road trip at No. 12 Baylor. First serve from the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.



