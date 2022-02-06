WVU tennis falls short to VCU

A pair of freshmen got WVU started off right, but the Mountaineers fall in Richmond

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) wrapped up their weekend play in Virginia on Sunday, with a 3-4 loss to VCU, at the Thalhimer Tennis Courts in Richmond.

“It was a tough battle today and we didn’t find enough to get over the top at the end of singles,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “The team battled well, we’re going to learn from today and move into next weekend’s matches. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to bounce back from today. It was a road trip with two good challenges.”

Sunday morning competition began with doubles play, freshmen pair Michaela Kucharova and Tatiana Lipatova started the Mountaineers off on the right foot. The freshmen claimed the match against the Rams’ Nina Sorkin and Yelizaveta Karlova, 6-1.

VCU took the next doubles matchup with Paola Diaz Delgado and Laura Astudillo outlasting freshmen pair Kendall Kovick and Camilla Bossi, 6-4.

Sophomore Momoko Nagato and junior Ting-Pei Chang secured the doubles point for WVU as they defeated Gabriela Davidescu and Shivani Manjanna, 7-5.

During singles play, in the No. 1 spot, Chang fell to VCU’s No. 61 Delgado in two-straight sets (1-6, 4-6) to put the Rams on the board.

Next up, in the No. 5 slot, Bossi battled through three sets against Draskovic to another point for the Mountaineers. The freshman took the first set, 6-2, before Draskovic claimed the second, 6-3. In the third set, Bossi dominated Draskovic to take the match, 6-2.

The Rams tallied another point to tie up the match as Davidescu defeated Kovick in three sets. The freshman took the first set, 6-4, before Davidescu came back and claimed the following two sets, 6-3, 6-1.

Karlova topped Nagato in a back-to-back three-set battle. Karlova claimed the first set, 6-3, before Nagato came back to win the second in a tie-breaker, 7-6(6). Karlova outlasted the sophomore in the third set, 6-4, to give VCU the lead.

Lipatova took care of business in two-straight sets, defeating Astudillo, 7-6(5), 6-2. The freshman’s win tied the match back up at 3-3.

In the No. 4 spot, Kucharova battled three sets against Sorkin to wrap up competition in Richmond. The freshman fell in the first set, 3-6, to fight back and take the second, 6-4. Sorkin ultimately outlasted Kucharova in the third set to secure the win for the Rams, 6-3.

Doubles Results

Ting-Pei Chang/Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Gabriela Davidescu/ShivaniManjanna (VCU), 7-5

Paola Diaz Delgado/Laura Astudillo (VCU) def. Camilla Bossi/Kendall Kovick, 6-4

Michaela Kucharova/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Nina Sorkin/Yelizaveta Karlova, 6-1

Singles Results

#61 Delgado (VCU) def. Chang (WVU), 6-1, 6-4

Karlova (VCU) def. Nagato (WVU), 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4

Davidescu (VCU) def. Kovick (WVU), 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Sorkin (VCU) def. Kucharova (WVU), 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Bossi (WVU) def. Draskovic (VCU), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Lipatova (WVU) def. Astudillo (VCU), 7-6(5), 6-2

Looking Ahead

West Virginia returns to action on Sunday, Feb. 13, as the Mountaineers play host to Duquesne and Youngstown State. Competition against the Dukes begins at 10 a.m. ET, and the first serve against YSU is set for 3 p.m.