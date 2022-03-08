The West Virginia University tennis team is back to action on Wednesday, March 9, as it plays host to No. 62 Michigan State, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.

First serve against the Spartans is set for 10 a.m. ET. Live stats and a livestream for Wednesday morning’s match will be available on WVUSports.com.

“We have another great opportunity tomorrow against Michigan State to get back on board and move the program forward,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “We are looking forward to the challenge and we’re excited to be able to play teams of such caliber at home.”

WVU and MSU are set to meet for the first time in program history. The Spartans come to Morgantown with a 7-2 record, with a recent 4-2 win over Marshall on March 6. Of note, Michigan State’s most notable win is against No. 44 Arizona (4-3).

West Virginia is coming off a 0-2 weekend, after playing host to Penn and No. 74 Delaware, on March 5-6. The Mountaineers fell to the Quakers, 6-1, on March 5, before attempting a late rally against the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-3), on March 6.

