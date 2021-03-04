WVU tennis set for Friday matchup with VCU

Following its win at Youngstown State on Wednesday, the West Virginia University tennis team (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) returns to Morgantown on Friday, March 5, as the Mountaineers get set to play host to VCU.

First serve from the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Live stats for tomorrow’s match will be available on WVUsports.com. Due to ongoing COVID-19 health and safety protocols, fans will not be permitted to attend home matches at the Summit Tennis Academy or the Mountaineer Tennis Courts this season.

“We are looking forward to being back on the courts at home tomorrow,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “I’m looking forward to see how the team will respond after out trip to Youngstown State.”

West Virginia and VCU are set to meet for the eighth time since 1990 on Friday. The Rams hold the all-time advantage in the series, 5-2. WVU’s last win against VCU came during the 2017 season, when the Mountaineers earned a 4-3 win. The Rams have won the last two meetings against West Virginia.

VCU enters tomorrow’s showdown with a record of 5-5, including a 1-0 mark in the Atlantic 10. The Rams are coming off a 6-1 loss against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia, on Feb. 28. Prior to Sunday’s loss to the Monarchs, VCU had won three consecutive matches dating back to Feb. 20 against Davidson. During that stretch, the team collected a pair of sweeps and outscored its opponents, 19-2.

The Mountaineers are coming off a hard-fought, 4-3 victory over Youngstown State on March 3. The freshmen trio of Amber Fuller, Momoko Nagato and Nadya Maslova all tied for the team lead in wins against the Penguins, each tallying two victories. After claiming the doubles team point, the Mountaineers won three singles matches to decide the match.

