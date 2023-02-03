MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team begins a two-game road swing with a contest at No. 20/17 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tipoff inside the Lloyd Noble Center is tabbed for 3 p.m. ET.

The contest against the Sooners will be broadcast on Sooner Vision on ESPN+, with Chris Plank and Dan Hughes on the call. The game also can be heard on the Varsity Network app, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

Saturday’s matchup marks the 26th all-time meeting between WVU and OU. Oklahoma leads the series, 15-10, while the Sooners hold a 7-4 advantage in games played in Norman. The Sooners have won the last four matchups against the Mountaineers, dating back to Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown (72-71). OU claimed this season’s first meeting between the two teams on Dec. 31, securing a 98-77 win in Morgantown. WVU’s last victory over Oklahoma was on Jan. 3, 2021, in Norman (90-72).

The Sooners enter Saturday’s matchup with an overall record of 17-4 and 7-3 in Big 12 play. OU is coming off a 101-78 win over TCU in Norman on Jan. 31.

Last time out, West Virginia fell to No. 24/25 Texas, 69-56, in Morgantown on Feb. 1. Fifth-year senior guard Sarah Bates led WVU’s scoring efforts with a career-high 12 points. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly also scored in double figures, adding 11 points for her 10th consecutive double-digit scoring effort. West Virginia finished the contest shooting 21-of-50 (42.0%) from the floor, as well as 3-of-18 (16.7%) from 3-point range.

Going into Saturday’s matchup, West Virginia leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense, as it is holding opponents to just 58.0 points per game this season. WVU ranks No. 44 nationally in the category. The Mountaineers also lead the league in turnover margin (7.25) and steals per game (10.2). Additionally, WVU is second in the conference in turnovers forced per game (20.70).