WVU Volleyball to Make a Trio of Appearances on ESPNU

The Big 12 Conference, along with ESPN and FOX Sports, announced the 2020 volleyball season telecast schedule on Tuesday, with the West Virginia University volleyball team playing a trio of Big 12 matches on ESPNU this fall.

West Virginia’s home opener against Kansas State on Thursday, Oct. 1, will air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers have won five of their last six matches against the Wildcats, including a series sweep last season. West Virginia picked up a four-set win in Manhattan on Oct. 12, followed by a 3-1 victory in Morgantown on Oct. 30. Of note, WVU is 4-4 against K-State in Morgantown.

Another match at the WVU Coliseum also will be televised, as the Mountaineers’ Oct. 15 contest against TCU will be broadcasted live on ESPNU starting at 7 p.m. ET. The Horned Frogs hold a 13-4 lead in the all-time series, with the Mountaineers last win taking place on Sept. 20, 2017, at the WVU Coliseum.

Additionally, West Virginia’s first match at Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 29, will air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET. WVU and BU first met in 1986, competing in a trio of neutral-site matchups before WVU joined the Big 12 in 2012. BU owns a 16-3 lead in the all-time series and is 7-2 in Waco. The two teams last met on Nov. 25, with Baylor claiming the 3-1 win at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers’ 13 other contests will be carried on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s digital platform, with the except of the Nov. 19-20 matches at Oklahoma on FOX Sports Oklahoma. ESPN+ is available via the ESPN App, ESPN.com or ESPNPlus.com for just $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year) and can be canceled at any time.

The Mountaineers began their 2020 season on Aug. 11, returning to the court for preseason practices at the WVU Basketball Practice Facility. West Virginia is scheduled to play 16 league matches beginning on Sept. 24 and concluding on Nov. 21. Each program will play eight doubleheaders with competition against the same opponent in consecutive days at the same site. The team that finishes with the highest winning percentage will be crowed the Big 12 Champion.

WVU opens its season in Lubbock, Texas, with the Mountaineers taking on the Red Raiders in back-to-back matches from Sept. 24-25.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.