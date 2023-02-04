MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Northern Kentucky, 6-1, on Friday afternoon in Morgantown.

“It was a good battle today and credit to NKU, they came out well in doubles,” said coach Miha Lisac. “I was very pleased with how we were able to bounce back into first sets of singles and get the match on track.”

Friday’s matchup against the Norse began with doubles play. Junior/sophomore pair Momoko Nagato and Michaela Kucharova claimed the first victory of the dual match with a 6-0 win over NKU’s Mariajose Hernandez and Laura Sola Grau. Sophomore Camilla Bossi and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik fought hard but came up short in the tiebreaker 6-7 (4-7).

Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh and sophomore Catherine Wassick fell to NKU’s Sonia Tandelova and Angie Rinaldi, 2-6.

From there, the Mountaineers swept singles play winning all six matchups to claim the home-opening victory.

Doubles Results

Momoko Nagato / Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Mariajose Hernandez / Laura Sola Grau (NKU), 6-0

Ashlee Fisk / Elizabeth Rozin (NKU) def. Camilla Bossi / Maja Dodik (WVU), 7-6 (7-4)

Sonia Tandelova / Angie Rinaldi (NKU) def. Pei-Ju Hsieh / Catherine Wassick (WVU), 6-2

Singles Results

Camilla Bossi (WVU) def. Elizabeth Rozin (NKU), 6-1, 6-4

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Ashlee Fisk (NKU), 6-4, 7-5

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Mariajose Hernandez (NKU) 6-1, 6-3

Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Anaya Kothkota (NKU), 6-4, 6-3

Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Laura Sola Grau (NKU), 6-3, 2-3, WD

Pei-Ju Hsieh (WVU) def. Sylvia Gray (NKU), 7-6 (7-2), WD

Looking Ahead

West Virginia returns to action on Sunday, Feb. 5, against Penn State at 12 p.m., at Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown. Fans, who will be admitted for free, are encouraged to wear blue. There will be free pizza and gear giveaways for the first 10 attendees.