The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal’s first career goal, the Mountaineers (11-4-7) used a pair of second-half goals to top the visiting Hokies and advance to the round of 32. WVU is now on a six-game win streak and extends its unbeaten streak to eight consecutive matches.

After a scoreless first half, Bilal found the breakthrough for the host Mountaineers in the 49th minute after gaining control of a volleying ball inside the 6-yard box. The Bowie, Maryland, native became the 15th different goal scorer for WVU this season, with her first career goal also being credited as her first career game winner.

Junior midfielder Isabel Loza doubled the lead with an insurance tally in the 81st minute. After fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster chipped a free kick into the box, freshman forward Taylor White tried to get a foot on it, but instead found an open Loza, who put it into the back of the net. The goal was the La Mirada, California, native’s first of her career, while White was credited with her second assist of the campaign.

In the final box score, West Virginia led VT in shots (11-9), shots on goal (8-2) and corner kicks (6-3). Bilal and Loza led the offense with one goal each, while Brewster, junior midfielder Lilly McCarthy and sophomore Dilary Heredia-Beltran tallied a pair of shots apiece.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey made a pair of stops to save the shutout, as she and the Mountaineer defense recorded their 10th clean sheet of the season, as well as third in a row.

With the win, WVU takes a 4-3 advantage over the Hokies all time, while it claims its first win over Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament play, moving to 1-2 in tournament meetings. West Virginia improves to 24-19-5 all time in the NCAA Tournament and is set to make its 16th appearance in the second round.

The Mountaineers now prepare for a rematch with No. 2-seed Penn State, as it travels to University Park, Pennsylvania, to take on the Nittany Lions for the second time this season. Second-round action against PSU is set for Friday, Nov. 18, at 4:30 p.m. ET, at PSU’s Jeffrey Field.