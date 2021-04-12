WVU track and field finishes with two victories

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team earned two first-place finishes at the Mason Spring Invitational on Sunday, April 11, at George Mason Stadium, in Fairfax, Va.

“Today was a step in the right direction,” said coach Sean Cleary. “The weather cooperated as we opened up a few new athletes for their season debut.”

Overall, WVU competed in nine events today. Junior Myesha Nott placed first in the triple jump with a distance of 12.06 meters, while redshirt junior Hayley Jackson placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.87.

“It was very nice to see Peter-Gay and Myesha compete so well. We feel this was a great springboard into the remainder of the season,” Cleary said. “Tessa was also impressive in the 400-meter hurdle. We have very high goals for Tessa as we focus on the remainder of the season.

“Haley also looked impressive in taking the 800-meter run. Hayley has had some bad luck impact her the last few races. Today she got herself back on track and won with a big kick. This should give her a little boost as we prepare to qualify for the NCAA championships.”



Sunday’s meet began with redshirt sophomore Amber Dombrowski’s 19th place showing in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.07. Junior Peter-Gay McKenzie then saw action in the long jump competition when she finished second overall with a showing of 6.02 meters.



From there, four Mountaineers participated in the pole vault competition. Redshirt freshman Sarah Stair, freshman Lydia Moell and redshirt junior Ellie Gardner all tied for fifth place with a height of 3.53 meters. Additionally, sophomore Katelyn Caccamo placed 17th with a height of 3.23 meters.

Two Mountaineers then took part in the 200-meter dash. Freshmen Lilly McMullen and Emily Oiler placed 18th (26.27) and 21st (26.51), respectively. Sophomore Erica Hegele placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.88.

Additionally, freshmen Jo-Lauren Keane followed Jackson in the 800-meter run placing fifth with a time of 2:10.45, while junior Tessa Constantine placed second in the 400-meter hurdle with a time of 1:01.33.

To close out the night, junior Sada Wright placed fifth in the discus throw competition with a distance of 44.10 meters.



WVU is back in action when the team splits up for competition at three different venues this upcoming weekend. The WVU track and field team will visit Richmond, Kentucky on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17 for the EKU Twilight meet. The team will also be competing in the Virginia Challenge on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, in Charlottesville, Virginia. The weekend will be wrapped up with competition at the RMU Invitational in Pittsburgh, on Saturday, April 17.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.