WVU track and field returns to road for Camel City Invitational

The West Virginia University track and field team returns to the road this weekend for the Camel City Invitational, held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, from Friday, Feb. 19 to Saturday, Feb. 20.



The annual meet at the JDL Fast Track Indoor Track and Field is set to begin on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, and will continue Saturday, with action starting at 10 a.m. Live results from the meet are available at jdlfasttrack.com.

The Camel City Elite races will again be returning in 2021. The races contested will include the men’s and women’s 800m, Mile and 3000m Runs. The DMR will be a marquee event at this year’s Camel City Invitational and will feature an Invitational section for schools seeking an NCAA Division I qualifying mark.

“It has been a few years since we on the road and out the DMR to a big test,” coach Sean Cleary said. “We are excited to see where it stands on the national scene.”



This weekend’s trip to Winston-Salem marks West Virginia’s second consecutive season competing in the Camel City Invitational. At last season’s meet, WVU’s women’s mile of then redshirt sophomore Hayley Jackson paced the Mountaineers with a ninth-place finish of 4:45.06.

West Virginia last competed at the Marshall Classic, hosted by Marshall University, at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Feb. 6. The quad meet included Marshall, Eastern Kentucky and FIU. The meet was highlighted by Mountaineer freshman Abigale Mullings, who captured a victory in the high jump (1.69 m).

Redshirt junior Ellie Gardner led the way for WVU, finishing in second place with a height of 3.55 meters. Behind Gardner was redshirt freshman Sarah Stair with a height of 3.55, good for third place. Junior Peter-Gay McKenzie placed second in long jump with a distance of 5.49. Freshman Jo-Lauren Keane and junior Tessa Constantine placed second (58.07) and third (58.41), respectively in the 400-meter run. West Virginia finished the meet in third place with 68 points.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.