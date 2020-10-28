WVU volleyball checks into national rankings for first time ever at No. 15

West Virginia women’s volleyball now sits at No. 15 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association, marking the first time the squad has made the national poll in program history.

The Mountaineers are in the middle of a four-match win streak after two-match sweeps over No. 10 Kansas and TCU. They were able to sneak into the rankings after an off week last week.

WVU is one of four Big 12 squads to be named in the poll. Texas sits at the top at No. 1, with Baylor sitting one spot behind. Kansas State comes in at No. 11, while the Mountaineers round out the back.

West Virginia’s next matches will be against the second-ranked Lady Bears in Waco, Texas. The first match gets underway Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU, with the second leg getting started Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.