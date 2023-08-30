MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia volleyball team heads to the Duke/North Carolina Tournament held in Durham and Chapel Hill, N.C. on Aug 31 through Sept. 2.

The Mountaineers will first verse North Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. ET at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C. Next up, the squad heads to Durham N.C. on Sept. 1, at 4 p.m. to face off against Loyola at Cameron Indoor Stadium. West Virginia rounds off the weekend against Duke on Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. in Durham.

Fans who are unable to attend the match can following along with live stats at WVUsports.com. All three matches can be seen live on ACCNX with subscription.

Thursday marks the fifth meeting between the Tarheels and Mountaineers, making for the first matchup between the teams since 2016. North Carolina (2-1) currently leads the series 6-0.

The Mountaineers competed against Loyola (2-1) in 2022, taking the 3-2 victory. West Virginia leads the all-time series 3-1 over the Hoyas.

Saturday marks the tenth meeting between West Virginia and Duke (1-2), the two teams have not seen each other since 2014. The Blue Devils currently lead the all-time series 8-1.

The Mountaineers opened their season last weekend at the 2-1 mark, winning the season opener against Le Moyne in a 3-0 sweep (25-10, 25-19, 25-15).

Sophomore middle block Bailey Miller is coming off a hot weekend, combining for 47 kills, 27 digs, five assists and two service aces.

Red shirt senior setter Lauren DeLo had a career setting match against the College of Charleston on Aug. 26, putting up 63 assists. DeLo combined for 106 assists and 18 digs on the weekend.