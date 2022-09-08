WVU volleyball coach Reed Sunahara talks with his team during a timeout in 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-4) travels to Vermillion, South Dakota, for a three-match tournament from Sept. 9-10, at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

WVU opens play with a double-header on Friday, Sept. 9, against Northern Colorado (3-2) at 10:30 a.m. ET, and host South Dakota (5-1) at 8 p.m. West Virginia takes on CSU Bakersfield (2-4) to complete the two-day tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 12 p.m.

The Mountaineers take on all three opponents for the first time in program history.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell is coming into the tournament off a WVU career-high 22 assists. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also leads the team in kills (70) and service aces (8).

Northern Colorado comes into the tournament having lost its last two matches after opening the season with three consecutive victories. The Bears are led by senior outside hitter Makenzie Harris, having tallied 71 kills, 50 digs and three service aces.

Tournament host SDU begins the classic on a four-match win streak. Junior outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke leads the Summit Conference in kills (124) and points (138.5) through six matches.

CSU Bakersfield enters the tournament after taking two of three matches at the Cougar Challenge in Pullman, Washington. Senior setter Laura De Pra leads the Roadrunners with 199 assists, good for second in the Big West.

Of note, West Virginia ranks fourth in the Big 12 in opponent assists per set, opponent kills per set, opponent service aces per set and opponent digs per set.

Live streaming and live stats for this weekend’s matches can be found on WVUsports.com.