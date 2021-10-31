WVU volleyball secures first win at Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team collected a win over Iowa State on Sunday afternoon, in Ames, Iowa, at the James H. Hamilton Coliseum. The Mountaineers (14-7, 4-6 Big 12) took the four set match from the Cyclones (13-8, 5-5 Big 12) in set scores of 25-18, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-21.

Today’s win marked the first time in program history the Mountaineers beat Iowa State in Iowa. The two teams met for the 24th time since 1994. Iowa State leads the all-time series, 19-4.

“It was a great team win, said coach Reed Sunahara. “Everyone was locked in and made good adjustments from our match yesterday. Our defense stepped up today.”

Two Mountaineers recorded double-doubles in today’s match. Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell recorded her second on the weekend and sixth of the season with 17 digs and 11 kills. She was followed by senior setter Lacey Zerwas with her second on the weekend and 10th of the season with 43 assists and 13 digs.

Additionally, four Mountaineers tallied double-digit scores, including fifth-year senior middle blocker Briana Lynch, who recorded 16 kills, and senior outside hitter Kristin Lux, who added 11 kills.

To wrap up West Virginia’s double-digit scorers were senior outside hitter Natali Petrova who recorded 14 digs and sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes with 13 digs. Stokes also recorded four service aces, and Petrova tallied two.

WVU finished the match hitting .166 with 54 kills and 13 team blocks.

West Virginia opened set one with an early 16-6 lead. During an 8-0 WVU scoring run, Stokes served up three aces. Iowa State put themselves back into the game after a 4-0 run to bring the score to 16-10. From there, the teams battled back and forth, but WVU held the lead and took set one 25-18.

Petrova opened set two with a kill. Iowa State followed with a 3-0 scoring run to take the lead. The teams kept the score close, but the Cyclones recorded a few more scoring runs to force an early WVU timeout, 12-6. Following the timeout, West Virginia tallied a pair of points. The teams traded points throughout the middle of the set, with Ell and Lynch adding most of the Mountaineer’s points. Nearing the end of the set, WVU went on a needed 3-0 scoring run but could not stop Iowa State, who took set two, 25-21.

Iowa State opened set three with a kill, but West Virginia took an early 11-4 lead. The teams battled and traded points nearing the end of the set. WVU held its biggest lead of the match, 22-14, forcing a Cyclones timeout. Following the timeout, Iowa State fought hard, but ultimately WVU took set three, 25-18.

Junior middle blocker Emmy Ogogor opened the final set for West Virginia with a kill, but Iowa State fired back with one of its own. WVU then used a few scoring runs to take an early 10-5 lead. The teams battled, and Iowa State put up multiple scoring runs to tie the set 15-15. Following a West Virginia timeout, the teams traded points, but Iowa State took its first lead since early on in the set. West Virginia came back to tie the set 20-20 and then took back the lead. A 5-0 scoring run ended the final set in West Virginia’s favor, 25-21.

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers return to Morgantown to play host to Kansas in a two-match series, at the WVU Coliseum, from Nov. 4-5 14. Thursday’s match will begin at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Friday’s match at 3 p.m.

Thursday’s match will be presented by United Bank and will be the final Dollar Night of the season.

Friday’s match will be another Friday night Happy Hour.