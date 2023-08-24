MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In its ninth season under coach Reed Sunahara, the West Virginia volleyball team opens the 2023 season at the College of Charleston Classic from Aug. 25-26 at the College of Charleston’s TD Arena, in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Mountaineers open play against Le Moyne on Friday, Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Followed by a double header on Aug. 26 kicking off at 2:00 p.m. ET against Davidson College, and ending the weekend against tournament host, the College of Charleston at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans who are unable to attend the match can follow along with live stats at WVUsports.com. Saturday’s match against the Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET can be seen live on FloSports.com with subscription.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my team compete this weekend,” Sunahara said. “We’ve been working hard on preparing for this season and I want to see how will transfer when we compete.”

Last year, the team concluded their season at the 7-22 mark. The Mountaineers return four starters and six letterwinners.

Bailey Miller leads all returners after her freshman season. She contributed 293 kills (2.76/set), 328.5 points (3.10/set), 20 service aces, 26 blocks and 223 digs.

The Mountaineers added four transfers throughout the off-season. Redshirt-senior Lauren DeLo (Rutgers), fifth-year Camilla Covas (South Carolina), junior Hailey Green (Denver) and sophomore Lauren Bodily (Iowa Western Community College).

West Virginia also added seven freshmen to their roster, competing alongside six sophomores, one junior and two seniors.

This will be the first meeting between the Mountaineers and the Dolphins, West Virginia seeks their first win against Le Moyne in program history.

The Mountaineers and the Wildcats meet for the second time in program history on Saturday. WVU swept Davidson in their first meeting in 2015, 3-0.

West Virginia wraps up the weekend on Saturday when they face tournament host College of Charleston. The Mountaineers have not seen the Cougars since 1997, when they took the 3-0 sweep.