WVU volleyball to make four appearances on ESPNU

The Big 12 Conference announced the 2021 volleyball season telecast schedule on Tuesday, with the West Virginia University volleyball team playing four Big 12 matches on ESPNU this fall.



West Virginia’s match against Kansas State on Friday, Oct. 15, will air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers and the Wildcats will meet for the 19th time since WVU joined the Big 12 in 2012. Kansas State is 7-11 in the series.



A trip to Ames, Iowa, also will be televised, as the Mountaineers’ Oct. 31 contest at Iowa State will be broadcast live on ESPNU starting at 1 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are 3-18 in the series.

The Mountaineers host the Jayhawks in a two-day conference tournament on Nov. 4-5, with both matches being aired on ESPNU. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live starting at 6 p.m. ET, while Friday’s match will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET. Last season, WVU upset No. 10 Kansas in back-to-back matches on Oct. 9-10, in Lawrence, Kansas. With the wins, the Mountaineers earned a season sweep over the Jayhawks for the first time in program history.

West Virginia opens the season with three consecutive weekends on the road, starting with the Old Dominion Tournament in Norfolk, Va., on Aug. 27-28. While in Norfolk, WVU will take on Loyola and host Old Dominion on Aug. 27, followed by a match with Hampton on Aug. 28.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.