WVU volleyball to play Delaware Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team travels to Newark, Delaware, for an added match at Delaware on Friday, March 19. First serve is set for 5 p.m. ET at the Bob Carpenter Center.

The Mountaineers had an opening on their schedule after George Washington was unable to play on March 17 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Colonial program.

Direct links to the video stream and live stats can be found on the volleyball schedule page at WVUsports.com.

“We were disappointed when our GW match got canceled, but we’re fortunate to play Delaware tomorrow night,” sixth-year coach Reed Sunahara said. “They are an up and coming team that has good players in their lineup. They are strong defensively, and they can create a lot of problems for their opponents. We just have to make sure we go up there and take care of business.”

WVU (8-9, 8-8 Big 12) and UD (2-5, 1-3 CAA) meet for the eighth time overall on Friday. The Blue Hens are 4-3 all-time against the Mountaineers. However, West Virginia has secured a victory in its last two meetings. The two teams last met on Aug. 30, 2019, when WVU claimed a 3-1 win at UD in its 2019 season opener.

Last week, West Virginia opened its spring season with a 3-1 loss at No. 21 Western Kentucky on March 12, at the E.A. Diddle Arena, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Mountaineers fell to the Hilltoppers in set scores of 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-19.

Junior outside hitter Kristin Lux had a career night, as she finished the match with a team-high 18 kills, good for a personal best, to hit .209. The North Bend, Nebraska, native also registered a season-best nine digs to go along with a career-high four service aces and a trio of blocks. In all, she scored 24 points in the match. WVU ended the night hitting .220 with 57 kills and eight team blocks.

Through 17 matches, senior middle blocker Briana Lynch owns a team-high hitting percentage of .345 and 1.04 blocks per set. As a team, WVU is hitting .162 and averaging 1.9 blocks per set.

Delaware is 2-5 this season following a series split at Northeastern on March 13-14.

The Blue Hens are led by fourth-year coach Sara Matthews, who holds a career mark of 31-59. Matthews was an assistant coach at WVU under Jill Kramer from 2012-14.

Delaware is averaging 12.3 kills per set for a .179 hitting efficiency. The Blue Hen attack is led by redshirt junior outside hitter Michaela Putnicki. She has played in 22 sets for UD this season and leads the team with 2.91 kills per set.

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers travel to Pittsburgh for a match against former Big East foe Pitt on Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. ET.