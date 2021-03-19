WVU volleyball tops Delaware on the road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team earned a 3-1 victory over nonconference foe Delaware on Friday evening at the Bob Carpenter Center, in Newark, Delaware. The Mountaineers (9-9, 8-8 Big 12) topped UD (2-6, 1-3 CAA) in set scores of 24-26, 25-20, 25-12 and 25-21.

After dropping the first set to the Blue Hens, WVU responded by winning the next three to eventually claim the match victory. The Mountaineers hit .268 on the night and tallied six service aces.

“I thought we had a slow start, but stayed the course to pull out the win,” sixth-year coach Reed Sunahara said. “Our defense picked up, which helped us create more point scoring opportunities to earn the win.”

Senior middle blocker Brianna Lynch paced WVU’s offense, hitting .407 with 11 kills and no errors on 27 total attacks. Lynch also led the team with four blocks in the match. Additionally, junior outside hitter Kristin Lux led the team in kills with 15 swings and a season-high 10 digs to tally a double-double, while junior setter Lacey Zerwas notched a double-double of her own with 37 assists and a season-high matching 14 digs.

Leading the Mountaineer floor defense was senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting with 16 digs, while she also registered six assists. Freshman outside hitter/defensive specialist Skye Stokes notched a pair of service aces for the Mountaineers, adding eight digs on the night.

WVU finished the match with 57 kills on 142 total attempts, while registering seven total blocks and 68 digs. Delaware finished the contest hitting .155 with 44 kills on 142 total attacks, along with eight and a half team blocks. Savannah Seemans paced the Blue Hens, hitting .310 and tallying 13 kills.

After a back-and-forth first set that went in favor of UD, the Mountaineers took control of the match, winning three straight. In the second set, West Virginia played from behind most of the frame, but after tying the match at 15-all, a kill from freshman right side/middle blocker Meghan Dombrowski sparked a 5-0 Mountaineer run, as WVU was the first to 20. The Mountaineers retained control for the remainder of the set, earning their first win of the match.

Tied at 1-1 entering the third, the West Virginia attack dominated much of the set, jumping out to a 16-5 lead before Delaware was forced to call a timeout. Out of the stoppage, WVU held on to its strong lead, eventually winning by a 25-12 mark for a 2-1 match advantage.

However, UD didn’t let up in the fourth set, matching the West Virginia effort with another back-and-forth contest that stayed close until tying it up at 16-all. From there, the Mountaineers went on a six-point run behind a pair of back-to-back kills from Lynch. The Blue Hens continued to fight, scoring a pair to end the Mountaineer run. Ultimately, WVU went on to claim the set and match victory with a 25-21, fifth-set win.

Up next for the Mountaineers is a contest with regional rival Pitt on Wednesday, March 24, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. First serve from Fitzgerald Field House is tabbed for 7 p.m. ET, and the match will be livestreamed on the ACC Network.