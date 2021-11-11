WVU volleyball travels to Howard

The West Virginia University volleyball team (16-7, 6-6 Big 12) travels to Howard (14-11, 11-2 MEAC) for a match in Washington D.C., at Burr Gymnasium, on Friday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. ET.

Live stats and video for both matches can be found on WVUsports.com.

“We are coming off a great week,” coach Reed Sunahara said. “Howard is a good team. They play hard. They are athletic and do some nice things. So, it is a good test for us. It is a good opportunity for us to work on the things we need to, heading into the last two weekends of the Big 12. We are working on our game, and we are competing. That is what I want our team to do, keep competing. We have to figure out a few things and go from there.”

West Virginia and Howard meet for the fourth time since 1979. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 3-0. In its last meeting on Aug. 28, 2010, West Virginia swept Howard.

Looking back, West Virginia swept Kansas in a two-match series at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown, from Nov. 4-5.

On Thursday, the Mountaineers swept the Jayhawks in set scores of 25-18, 30-28 and 25-15. WVU finished the match hitting .176 with 44 kills and seven team blocks.

On Saturday, the squad beat KU in set scores of 27-29, 25-13, 25-20 and 25-15 while finishing the match hitting .255 with 61 kills and nine team blocks.

Fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell led WVU after recording a double-double in both matches against Kansas. Ell recorded her eighth double-double of the season on Friday.

Senior outside hitter Natali Petrova also recorded a double-double in Friday’s match after recording 14 kills and 10 digs.

Senior setter Lacey Zerwas recorded her 31st career double-double and 11th this season on Friday after tallying 48 assists and 14 digs.

Howard last saw action in a 3-1 victory over South Carolina State on Nov. 7 to extend its winning streak to eight.

Freshman Bria Woodward led the Bison with nine kills and six digs, while sister and freshman Cimone Woodward added seven kills, four digs and three service aces.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVU Volleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.