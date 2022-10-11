The West Virginia University volleyball team heads back out on the road for a match against Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s match will be available for streaming on Big 12 Now. Live stats for Wednesday’s match can be found on WVUsports.com.

Wednesday marks the 24th all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (6-11, 0-5 Big 12) and the Cyclones (10-7, 2-2 Big 12), with the series beginning in 1994. ISU leads the all-time series, 19-4. WVU’s last win over the Cyclones came in their most recent meeting on Oct. 31, 2021, when the Mountaineers claimed a 3-1 victory.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell comes into the match leading WVU in kills (195). The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also is second on the team in assists (126) and service aces (17).

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller goes into Ames, leading the Mountaineers in service aces (19) and is second on the team in kills (183).

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (468) and also is tied for third in service aces (15).

Junior libero Skye Stokes leads the team in digs (194) and holds the 2022 Big 12 single-match season high in digs, with 31 against Texas Tech on Sept. 24, 2022. She also is tied for third on the squad with 15 service aces.

Of note, West Virginia ranks third in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.51), service aces per set (1.51) and opponent assists per set (10.72).

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.