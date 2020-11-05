WVU volleyball welcomes Iowa State for weekend series

The West Virginia University volleyball team returns to Morgantown for a two-match series against Iowa State on Nov. 6-7.

Friday’s contest against the Cyclones is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET, followed by a 4 p.m. start time on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are set to welcome fans to the arena for the first time this fall, as the WVU Coliseum will operate at 25% capacity, with only lower bowl seating available, as part of the health, safety and wellness measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facemasks will be required of all spectators entering the arena and should be worn at all times. Additionally, to provide a contactless entry, WVU has switched to mobile ticketing for all fans this season. Fans are advised to download and store tickets to their Apple or Android smartphone prior to arriving at the Gold Gate. No paper tickets will be offered. More information on mobile ticketing is available at WVUsports.com/MobileTickets.

An extremely limited amount of tickets remain on sale. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. At the ticket window on game day, any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors. The discounted online pricing will be available until first serve of the match.

A limited amount of WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Gold Gate, opens a half hour before first serve on game day. WVU students, who are admitted for free with a valid Student I.D., are required to show their campus pass upon entry.

All tickets are reserved in blocks, ranging from one to six seats, and socially distanced. When purchasing tickets, the system will allocate the best seats available based on the quantity selected.

Both matches will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats and video links for both matches can be found on WVUsports.com.

“Iowa State is a good team,” sixth-year coach Reed Sunahara said. “They’ve played a tough schedule so far. They played the two best teams in the league their last two weekends of competition, so we can’t look at their record and say they are having a bad year. They are good, and they are going to come out strong. The good thing for us is that we are at home. Hopefully, that gives us a few extra points that we wouldn’t get when we play them there.”

The Mountaineers (5-5) and Cyclones (2-6) will meet for the 20th time overall on Friday. ISU owns an 18-1 all-time series advantage and is 16-0 against WVU since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012. The only five-set match of those 16 contests took place in Morgantown in 2016, Sunahara’s second season at the helm.

WVU has taken five of its 10 matches to five sets this season, including three at home. The Mountaineers are 2-2 at home this season and are 324-244 inside the WVU Coliseum all-time.

West Virginia most recently suffered a pair of losses at No. 2 Baylor last week, falling in four sets on Oct. 29 and three sets on Oct. 30. WVU is 5-5 on the year and currently ranks fourth in the Big 12 standings.

As a team, WVU ranks 20th nationally in blocks (2.16 b/s), 31st in digs (14.21 d/s), 36th in kills (12.33 k/s) and 37th in assists (11.12 a/s).

Individually, a pair of Mountaineers sit in the top 35 of three national categories. Junior setter Lacey Zerwas comes in at No. 20 with 9.81 assists per set, and senior middle blocker Briana Lynch checks in at No. 30 with a .348 hitting efficiency. She also sits at No. 35 nationally with 1.05 blocks per set.

Iowa State was last in action on Oct. 23-24 against No. 2 Baylor at the Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa, with the Lady Bears earning a pair of 3-0 sweeps over the Cyclones.

Junior right-side hitter Eleanor Holthaus, a 2020 All-Big 12 Preseason Team selection, leads the team with 3.13 kills per set at a team-best .295 hitting efficiency. Senior libero Izzy Enna leads ISU’s back row and ranks second in the Big 12 with 4.50 digs per set.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.