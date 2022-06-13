West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2022 volleyball schedule.



The Mountaineers’ 2022 slate is highlighted by an exhibition game at Robert Morris, followed by four non-conference tournaments, with one at home. The Mountaineers will then see action in 16 Big 12 Conference matchups, with eight games at home.

West Virginia begins action with an exhibition match in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at Robert Morris on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The squad will then hit the road for three consecutive weekends, starting with the Penn State Tournament in State College, Pa., on Aug. 26-27. While in State College, WVU will take on Loyola and Duquesne on Friday, Aug. 26, followed by Penn State on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Mountaineers will remain on the road, as they travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, for the Hawaii Tournament, on Sept. 1-4. West Virginia will face UCLA on Thursday, Sept. 1, Hawaii on Friday, Sept. 2, and Texas State on Sunday, Sept. 4.



To close out its road stand, WVU travels to Vermillion, South Dakota, for the South Dakota Tournament on Sept. 9-10. The Mountaineers will take on Northern Colorado and South Dakota on Friday, Sept. 9, followed by Bakersfield on Saturday, Sept. 10, before heading back to Morgantown for their final tournament of the season.



The bulk of the non-conference slate wraps up in Morgantown with the Mountaineer Invitational. The three-match tournament is set for Sept. 15-16. West Virginia welcomes Merrimack and Binghamton on Thursday, Sept. 15, before facing Delaware State on Friday, Sept.16.

WVU is set to open league play at home on Saturday, Sept. 24, hosting Texas Tech before hitting the road for two away matches.



The road trip starts with a match in Fort Worth, Texas, against TCU on Thursday, Sept. 29, followed by a match at Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1.

WVU returns home for a pair of matches starting with Kansas State on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The Mountaineers will then host Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 8, before heading to Iowa State for a match on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, West Virginia returns home to host Kansas, followed by another road trip to Austin, Texas, to face the Longhorns on Saturday, Oct. 22.

October wraps up with a match in Morgantown on Wednesday, Oct. 26, against Iowa State. WVU then travels to Waco, Texas, for a match against Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Mountaineers return home to host Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 5, before hitting the road for a two-game road swing through Kansas. The road trip begins in Manhattan against Kansas State on Thursday, Nov. 10, followed by a match in Lawrence against Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Action continues at home when WVU hosts TCU on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The squad then travels to Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19, for its final away match of the season against Texas Tech.

West Virginia caps the regular season at home on Thursday, Nov. 23, playing host to Texas on Senior Night at the WVU Coliseum.

The 2022 NCAA Volleyball Championship First and Second Rounds will be Dec. 1-3, with the Regional Round on Dec. 9-10. The NCAA Volleyball Final Four will be held from Dec. 15-17.

