Highlighted by five matches, the West Virginia University volleyball team’s 2022 spring schedule has been announced.

The spring slate features two away matches, followed by three matches at home.

West Virginia opens the spring season with a match at Robert Morris, in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at the UPMC Events Center, on Tuesday, March 29. The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, for a match against Penn State in Rec Hall, on Wednesday, April 6.

The squad will end the spring slate with a trio of home matches in the WVU Coliseum, starting with action against Ohio State on Saturday, April 16. Spring competition commences when the Mountaineers host a one-day tournament on Saturday, April 23. West Virginia will play both Kent State and UMBC.

“We’re looking forward to getting back on the court,” coach Reed Sunahara said. “It’ll give our young players a chance to gain match experience.”

All dates, times and locations are subject to change.

