WVU volleyball’s Page named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

The Big 12 has announced its first volleyball weekly awards of the 2021 season. West Virginia University volleyball’s Madison Page has garnered league honors as she was announced as the Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday for matches played Sept. 27-28.

“I’m happy for Madison,” said coach Reed Sunahara. “She’s making big strides and is getting better every day. She’s a good learner and is always applying what the coaches are asking her to do.”

In her first collegiate action, the freshman middle blocker led the Mountaineers in a trio of outings against Loyola, Old Dominion and Hampton, recording a team-high 16 blocks as West Virginia went undefeated at the ODU Invitational. She ranks second in blocks among all Big 12 players for the week.

The Marietta, Georgia native finished the weekend with 13 kills and 30 total attacks. Overall, Page recorded 22.5 points and ranks ninth in the Big 12 with a .333 hitting efficiency.

Offensive Player of the Week

August 30- Yossiana Pressley, Baylor, OH, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Week

August 30- Marija Popovic, Iowa State, DS, Sr.

Rookie of the Week

August 30- Madison Page, West Virginia, MB, Fr.

Looking ahead, West Virginia travels to Annapolis, Maryland, for a two-day tournament from Sept. 3-4. West Virginia will face Michigan on Friday, Sept. 3, at Noon ET, followed by host Navy on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m., at the Wesley A. Brown Field House.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.